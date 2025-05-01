How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins (13-17) wrap up a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Guardians (16-13) on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field, as both teams look to build momentum early in the season.

After stumbling out of the gate, Minnesota appears to have found its footing. The Twins are riding back-to-back series wins, including a dominant sweep over the Angels at home in which they plated 21 runs and allowed just five. However, their form on the road remains a concern, having dropped three of their four series away from Target Field so far.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is finishing up a homestand and has held its own over the past week. The Guardians secured a series win over the Yankees but followed that with a disappointing showing against the Red Sox, losing two out of three games and conceding a whopping 24 runs. After a lopsided loss in Monday’s series opener against Minnesota, they bounced back with a tight 2-1 win on Tuesday. Pitching continues to be a key variable for the Guardians, as they’ve surrendered 12 runs in the first two games of this series.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: CLEG, MNNT

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Thursday, May 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

Steven Kwan continues to be the steady hand atop the Guardians’ order, boasting a team-best .333 average. While his power numbers are modest, ranking 71st in home runs and 61st in RBIs league-wide, his consistency at the plate is invaluable. José Ramírez, a fixture in Cleveland’s lineup, is batting .255 with five homers and four doubles, ranking 47th in long balls this season.

Kyle Manzardo has been one of the breakout bats for Cleveland, pacing the club with eight home runs and 19 RBIs. He’s riding a three-game hit streak and has been hitting .263 over his last five games, which includes a homer, a double, and two RBIs. Gabriel Arias has also found a groove, hitting .270 on the year with four homers and six doubles. He’s currently on a five-game hit streak, contributing timely extra-base hits in recent outings. Arias, just 25, could be on the verge of a breakout campaign with a solid .780 OPS. On the flip side, recently acquired Nolan Jones hasn’t settled in yet, struggling to a .592 OPS.

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins’ offence is anchored by Ty France, who leads the team in both batting average (.267) and RBIs (18). France is on a tear, batting .421 over his last five games with three doubles, a homer, and six runs driven in. Though he ranks just 107th in the league in home runs, he sits comfortably at 33rd in RBIs. Byron Buxton provides the power punch, leading Minnesota with six home runs, placing him 30th in the majors in that category.

Trevor Larnach has shown flashes with four homers and 13 walks, though his average sits at a modest .223. Ryan Jeffers has quietly contributed, hitting .257 with seven doubles and maintaining a steady .745 OPS.

Carlos Correa’s struggles have lingered, as the shortstop continues to scuffle with just eight RBIs and a lowly .600 OPS. Jeffers, meanwhile, has been trending in the right direction and could be a key bat to watch as the Twins aim to claw back to .500.

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record