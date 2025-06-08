How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Progressive Field, wrapping up a weekend set in Northeast Ohio.
The Astros (35-28) come into the matchup riding some solid momentum after taking two of three from the Pirates. Winners in seven of their last ten, Houston has found its rhythm lately, even if the run totals have leaned toward the under in most of those games (5-4-1).
Cleveland (33-29), on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after dropping two of three to the Yankees. The Guardians have hit a bit of a skid, going just 4-6 over their last ten contests, with the under cashing in six of those games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: CLEG, and SCHN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1:40 pm ET/10:40 am PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|Sunday, June 8, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:40 pm ET/10:40 am PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players
Cleveland Guardians team news
Cleveland will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee for Sunday’s finale. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits over 6.1 innings in his last outing against the Yankees. In 12 starts this year, the third-year pro holds a 4-6 record with a 3.89 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. He’s been particularly sharp at home, posting a 2.43 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in five Progressive Field starts.
Houston is expected to counter with veteran Lance McCullers Jr., who appears to be finding his footing after a long injury layoff. The 31-year-old tossed six shutout innings against Pittsburgh in his last start, allowing just two hits and striking out seven for his first win since 2021. McCullers owns a 1-1 record with a 4.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across six starts this season. On the road, however, he’s been nearly untouchable, going 1-0 with a spotless ERA (0.00) and a 1.02 WHIP over three appearances.
Houston Astros team news
Jose Ramirez remains the heartbeat of the Guardians’ offense, leading the club in home runs (12), RBIs (31), and batting average (.333). His recent stretch at the plate has been nothing short of scorching, Ramirez has now hit safely in seven straight games and is batting .436 over his last 10, with three home runs, two doubles, five RBIs, and five walks.
Steven Kwan has been another bright spot, hitting .314 with 14 doubles and five long balls, though his power numbers remain modest on a league scale. Carlos Santana has chipped in seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .255, and Kyle Manzardo has shown pop with 11 homers despite a low average (.205).
Cleveland Guardians vs Houston Astros head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|18.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Cleveland Guardians
|3 – 1
|18.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Cleveland Guardians
|4 – 1
|17.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Cleveland Guardians
|5 – 4
|24.03.25
|ST
|Cincinnati Reds
|Cleveland Guardians
|13 – 2
|18.03.25
|ST
|Cleveland Guardians
|Cincinnati Reds
|3 – 0