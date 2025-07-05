How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians vs the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Casey Mize is set to take the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday as they visit Progressive Field for a showdown with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers turned heads in 2024, stringing together an 86-win campaign and closing the season on a scorching 31-11 run to punch their ticket to the Division Series. For a team with deep roots and a loyal fan base, it was a long-awaited resurgence that lit up the city of Detroit.

Cleveland, meanwhile, wrapped up last season with the second-best record in the American League but couldn’t quite make the leap, falling to the Yankees 4-1 in the ALCS. The offseason brought a flurry of roster shakeups, with nine regulars shipped out and familiar names like Carlos Santana and Nolan Jones coming in to help anchor the new-look squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox

Fox Local TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Saturday, July 5, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Series info

Game 3

Date Sunday, July 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:40 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Gavin Williams Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Tarik Skubal TV Channel CLEG and FDSDET Livestream Fubo

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record