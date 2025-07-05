How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Casey Mize is set to take the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday as they visit Progressive Field for a showdown with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians.
The Tigers turned heads in 2024, stringing together an 86-win campaign and closing the season on a scorching 31-11 run to punch their ticket to the Division Series. For a team with deep roots and a loyal fan base, it was a long-awaited resurgence that lit up the city of Detroit.
Cleveland, meanwhile, wrapped up last season with the second-best record in the American League but couldn’t quite make the leap, falling to the Yankees 4-1 in the ALCS. The offseason brought a flurry of roster shakeups, with nine regulars shipped out and familiar names like Carlos Santana and Nolan Jones coming in to help anchor the new-look squad.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: Fox
- Local TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|Saturday, July 5, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
Cleveland Guardians team news
Detroit Tigers team news
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Series info
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, July 6, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:40 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Gavin Williams
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Tarik Skubal
|TV Channel
|CLEG and FDSDET
|Livestream
|Fubo
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|05.07.25
|MLB
|Cleveland Guardians
|Detroit Tigers
|1 – 2
|25.05.25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Cleveland Guardians
|5 – 0
|25.05.25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Cleveland Guardians
|5 – 7
|24.05.25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Cleveland Guardians
|1 – 3
|23.05.25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Cleveland Guardians
|0 – 7