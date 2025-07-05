+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Stream Guardians coverageStream FanDuel Detroit
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians vs the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Casey Mize is set to take the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday as they visit Progressive Field for a showdown with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Tigers turned heads in 2024, stringing together an 86-win campaign and closing the season on a scorching 31-11 run to punch their ticket to the Division Series. For a team with deep roots and a loyal fan base, it was a long-awaited resurgence that lit up the city of Detroit.

Cleveland, meanwhile, wrapped up last season with the second-best record in the American League but couldn’t quite make the leap, falling to the Yankees 4-1 in the ALCS. The offseason brought a flurry of roster shakeups, with nine regulars shipped out and familiar names like Carlos Santana and Nolan Jones coming in to help anchor the new-look squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: Fox
  • Local TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

DateSaturday, July 5, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueProgressive Field
LocationCleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

Detroit Tigers team news

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers Series info

Game 3

DateSunday, July 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:40 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Gavin Williams
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Tarik Skubal
TV ChannelCLEG and FDSDET
LivestreamFubo

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
05.07.25MLBCleveland GuardiansDetroit Tigers1 – 2
25.05.25MLBDetroit TigersCleveland Guardians5 – 0
25.05.25MLBDetroit TigersCleveland Guardians5 – 7
24.05.25MLBDetroit TigersCleveland Guardians1 – 3
23.05.25MLBDetroit TigersCleveland Guardians0 – 7
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta