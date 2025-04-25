How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians vs. the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Jarren Duran, riding an impressive 11-game hit streak, will look to keep the momentum rolling Friday night as the Boston Red Sox travel to Progressive Field for a clash with the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston enters this series at 14-13 on the year after dropping two of three against Seattle. The Red Sox were outplayed in a trio of tough contests, falling 8-3, 8-5, and 4-3. In Wednesday’s series finale, Boston fell behind early, surrendering four runs over the first two innings, and couldn't quite claw their way back.

The offence was largely silent, mustering just four hits in the loss. Alex Bregman stood out as the lone bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a homer and driving in a pair of runs.

Cleveland, sitting at 14-10, is coming off a solid showing against the Yankees, taking two of three with scores of 6-4, 3-2, and a 5-1 loss in the finale. The Guardians struck early in that last outing but failed to capitalize further, going scoreless through the remaining eight innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CLEG and NESN

Local TV broadcasts and regional sports networks information for viewing MLB games.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

For the Guardians, Ben Lively (1-2) gets the nod in what will be his sixth start. Offensively, Steven Kwan continues to shine with a sizzling .337 average. José Ramírez has been steady in the middle of the order, batting .265 with five homers and four doubles. Rookie Kyle Manzardo has brought the thunder, leading the club with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Gabriel Arias is also contributing at a solid clip, hitting .270 with four homers and four doubles.

Boston Red Sox team news

Tanner Houck will take the mound for Boston, still searching for his first win of the season. Through five starts, Houck has an 0-2 record with a 7.66 ERA, logging 18 strikeouts across 24 2/3 innings. Despite the pitching woes, Boston’s lineup has shown some punch. Bregman leads the team with a .320 batting average, five homers, and 21 RBIs. Wilyer Abreu has also chipped in, slashing .271/.386/.482. Duran, in addition to his hitting streak, has 28 hits on the year, while Trevor Story has matched Bregman’s power output with five long balls and 15 RBIs, boasting a .465 slugging percentage.

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, April 25 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Ben Lively Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Tanner Houck TV Channel CLEG and NESN Livestream Fubo, Apple TV+

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 26 First-Pitch Time 6:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Logan Allen Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Walker Anthony Buehler TV Channel CLEG and NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 27 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Gavin Williams Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Brayan Bello TV Channel CLEG and NESN Livestream Fubo

Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record