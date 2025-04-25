How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Jarren Duran, riding an impressive 11-game hit streak, will look to keep the momentum rolling Friday night as the Boston Red Sox travel to Progressive Field for a clash with the Cleveland Guardians.
Boston enters this series at 14-13 on the year after dropping two of three against Seattle. The Red Sox were outplayed in a trio of tough contests, falling 8-3, 8-5, and 4-3. In Wednesday’s series finale, Boston fell behind early, surrendering four runs over the first two innings, and couldn't quite claw their way back.
The offence was largely silent, mustering just four hits in the loss. Alex Bregman stood out as the lone bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a homer and driving in a pair of runs.
Cleveland, sitting at 14-10, is coming off a solid showing against the Yankees, taking two of three with scores of 6-4, 3-2, and a 5-1 loss in the finale. The Guardians struck early in that last outing but failed to capitalize further, going scoreless through the remaining eight innings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox MLB game
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Date
Friday, April 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
Venue
Progressive Field
Location
Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Cleveland Guardians team news
For the Guardians, Ben Lively (1-2) gets the nod in what will be his sixth start. Offensively, Steven Kwan continues to shine with a sizzling .337 average. José Ramírez has been steady in the middle of the order, batting .265 with five homers and four doubles. Rookie Kyle Manzardo has brought the thunder, leading the club with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Gabriel Arias is also contributing at a solid clip, hitting .270 with four homers and four doubles.
Boston Red Sox team news
Tanner Houck will take the mound for Boston, still searching for his first win of the season. Through five starts, Houck has an 0-2 record with a 7.66 ERA, logging 18 strikeouts across 24 2/3 innings. Despite the pitching woes, Boston’s lineup has shown some punch. Bregman leads the team with a .320 batting average, five homers, and 21 RBIs. Wilyer Abreu has also chipped in, slashing .271/.386/.482. Duran, in addition to his hitting streak, has 28 hits on the year, while Trevor Story has matched Bregman’s power output with five long balls and 15 RBIs, boasting a .465 slugging percentage.
Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 25
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Guardians)
Ben Lively
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Tanner Houck
TV Channel
CLEG and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo, Apple TV+
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 26
First-Pitch Time
6:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Guardians)
Logan Allen
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Walker Anthony Buehler
TV Channel
CLEG and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 27
First-Pitch Time
1:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Guardians)
Gavin Williams
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Brayan Bello
TV Channel
CLEG and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Cleveland Guardians vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/25/24
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Boston Red Sox
6 – 4
04/25/24
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Boston Red Sox
0 – 8
04/24/24
MLB
Cleveland Guardians
Boston Red Sox
4 – 1
04/18/24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Guardians
4 – 5
04/18/24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Guardians
2 – 0