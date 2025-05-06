How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves trailing 0-1 in their Eastern Conference Semi-Final clash, as they prepare to host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday for a must-respond Game 2.

The opener saw Indiana flip the narrative on its head, stunning the home side with a 121-112 upset that exposed some of Cleveland's recurring vulnerabilities.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Cavs and the Pacers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavs and the Pacers live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

The Cavs, meanwhile, sorely missed the presence of Darius Garland, sidelined due to injury. Donovan Mitchell poured in 33 points and Evan Mobley stepped up with 20, matched by a surprising 20-point performance from Ty Jerome. However, the backcourt duo of Sam Merrill and Max Strus could only muster 13 points between them—a glaring weakness in a game decided by offensive firepower.

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard were the engines of Indiana's offense, combining for 45 points (Nembhard dropping 23). The supporting cast chipped in effectively, with the other starters contributing between 13 and 17 points each. Benedict Mathurin's 11 off the bench proved just as valuable in a high-scoring shootout.

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

