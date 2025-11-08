How to watch Clemson vs Florida State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) and Clemson Tigers (3-5) are set to clash on Saturday in an ACC showdown at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State sits at .500 on the season and near the bottom of the ACC standings with a 1-4 conference record. The Seminoles came out of the gates strong, opening the year with three straight wins, including a signature victory over Alabama, but the wheels came off soon after as they dropped four of their next five. Their most recent outing finally stopped the bleeding, snapping a tough losing skid.

Clemson, meanwhile, has had its own roller-coaster of a season, entering this matchup at 3-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC play. The Tigers have found wins hard to come by at home, managing just one victory in five games at Memorial Stadium. After stringing together back-to-back triumphs over North Carolina and Boston College, Clemson has stumbled again, losing its last two contests and looking to get back on track this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs Florida State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson vs Florida State: Date and kick-off time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Florida State Seminoles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Clemson, SC

How to watch Clemson vs Florida State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Clemson vs Florida State news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

For Clemson, quarterback Cade Klubnik showcased his arm strength in his latest performance, tossing for 385 yards on 17-of-36 passing with two touchdowns. Adam Randall fueled the Tigers’ ground game with 89 yards and two rushing scores, and Antonio Williams made a big impact in the passing game, reeling in 10 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

So far this year, Klubnik has thrown for 1,915 yards, completing 67% of his attempts with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Randall has been the team’s top threat on the ground, piling up 522 rushing yards and six touchdowns as a steady presence in the Clemson backfield.

Florida State Seminoles team news

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos turned in an efficient outing, completing 12 of 16 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, while also finding the end zone on the ground. Samuel Singleton Jr. carried the load in the backfield, pacing the Seminoles with 91 rushing yards and a score, and Gavin Sawchuk chipped in with a pair of touchdowns to round out a balanced offensive attack.

On the season, Castellanos has thrown for 1,878 yards, completing 62% of his passes with 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. Sawchuk remains the team’s most productive runner, racking up 432 yards and eight touchdowns, while Duce Robinson has been his go-to receiver, hauling in 689 yards and four touchdowns through the air.