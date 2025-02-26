How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Motagua CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Cincinnati and FC Motagua, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will take on Motagua in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first-round tie at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Cincinnati secured a 4-1 win in the first leg, which included a brace from Pavel Bucha. They will be confident of picking up what will be their third consecutive win across all competitions.

Motagua have struggled to pick up wins recently and will be desperate to avoid a fourth straight defeat. They will need a miracle to turn this tie around.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs FC Motagua online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, TUDN, FS2 and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Cincinnati vs FC Motagua kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

With Wednesday’s clash falling between back-to-back MLS fixtures, head coach Pat Noonan is likely to make several changes to his lineup.

Cincinnati appears well on track to progress to the next round after securing a commanding 4-1 win in Honduras last week.

High-profile offseason additions Kévin Denkey and Evander made an immediate impact by scoring on their debuts, and they are expected in the lineup again.

FC Motagua team news

Rodrigo Auzmendi scored the Honduran team's only goal in the first leg. He remains their go-to player for goals.

It will be a difficult second leg for them but they will be hoping to pull off a shock result.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CIN Last match FCM 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins FC Motagua 1 - 4 FC Cincinnati 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

