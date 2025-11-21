How to watch Cincinnati vs Louisville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 101st showdown between Cincinnati and No.6Louisville drops at a perfect moment: both programs unbeaten, both buzzing with early-season confidence, and both eager to plant a flag before conference play tightens the screws.

The Bearcats have sprinted out to a 4-0 start and now roll out the welcome mat at Heritage Bank Center. Louisville, ranked sixth and boasting one of the most firecracker offenses in the country, marches in with its own spotless record. This rivalry has produced plenty of friction over the decades, and with both sides undefeated, Friday night promises another page-turner.

Louisville kept its foot on the gas in its latest outing, a 106-81 dismantling of Ohio. The Cards went into the locker room up 59-44 and never eased off, shooting an electric 50% from the floor, drilling 46% from deep, and cashing in at a 73% clip at the stripe. Ryan Conwell powered them with 22 points and six boards, while Mikel Brown Jr. orchestrated the attack with 19 points and seven assists.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is one of 11 Big 12 squads still perfect. Their opening quartet of wins, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Dayton, and Mount St. Mary's, might not jump off the résumé, but the numbers do. The Bearcats are pumping in 78.5 a game while muzzling opponents to just 61 points on average. Make no mistake: this team hangs its hat on defense, and it's working.

Both programs believe they’re built for deep March runs. Louisville trusts its offense to travel into any hostile building and still hit its stride. Cincinnati believes its defense can drag any opponent into the mud and come out smiling.

Cincinnati vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Bearcats will face off against the Cardinals in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Date Friday, November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Heritage Bank Center Location Cincinnati, OH

How to watch Cincinnati vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bearcats and Cardinals live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Cincinnati vs Louisville team news & key performers

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

Louisville has come flying out of the blocks under head coach Pat Kelsey, piling up points at a rate most programs simply can't keep pace with. The Cardinals are sitting second in the nation at a blistering 103 points per contest, and even their "off night" still saw them flirt with triple digits at 96. Wins over South Carolina State, Jackson State, Kentucky, and Ohio have underlined just how deep, diverse, and downright exhausting this offense can be for opponents.

They're one of nine unbeaten ACC squads left standing, and the upcoming slate gives them every chance to stay red-hot with Eastern Michigan and NJIT looming before a marquee December opener against Arkansas. After last season’s abrupt March disappointment, Louisville is clearly playing like a program determined to rewrite the narrative.

Louisville Cardinals team news

On the Cincinnati side, Baba Miller has been the engine of their attack, pouring in 15.8 points per game while knocking down nearly 67% of his shots. His interior scoring and efficiency blend seamlessly with the Bearcats' defensive-first mindset. With rivalry dates ahead against NJIT, Eastern Michigan, and Xavier, Cincinnati understands this showdown is their first real litmus test, the moment that reveals whether their unbeaten start is smoke or substance.