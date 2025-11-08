How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Cincinnatiand Columbus Crew will face off in the decisive Game three of the MLS Cup Playoffs Round One at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The series is tied 1-1 after Game one was won by Cincinnati and Game two was won (4-0) by Columbus Crew at home. This match will determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference semi-finals in this heated "Hell is Real" rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff TQL Stadium

The match will be played at TQL Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Noonan’s main selection headache for game three is the absence of Yuya Kubo, who will serve a suspension following his straight red card in the previous match.

Bradley Smith and Matt Miazga were both unavailable for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat and remain sidelined for this one.

Columbus Crew team news

On the other side, coach Nancy faces similar challenges, as Wessam Abou Ali and Mohamed Farsi continue to recover from their respective injuries and are set to miss out again.

