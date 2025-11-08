+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
team-logoColumbus Crew
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnatiand Columbus Crew will face off in the decisive Game three of the MLS Cup Playoffs Round One at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The series is tied 1-1 after Game one was won by Cincinnati and Game two was won (4-0) by Columbus Crew at home. This match will determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference semi-finals in this heated "Hell is Real" rivalry.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
TQL Stadium

The match will be played at TQL Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew lineups

FC CincinnatiHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCOL
18
R. Celentano
4
N. Hagglund
16
T. Hadebe
12
M. Robinson
20
P. Bucha
29
L. Engel
66
E. Echenique
10
Evander Ferreira
11
S. Gidi
8
Brenner da Silva
9
K. Denkey
28
P. Schulte
31
S. Moreira
18
M. Amundsen
25
S. Zawadzki
27
M. Arfsten
6
D. Nagbe
2
M. Herrera
30
H. Picard
16
T. Habroune
7
D. Chambost
10
D. Rossi

3-4-2-1

COLAway team crest

CIN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Noonan

COL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Nancy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Cincinnati team news

Noonan’s main selection headache for game three is the absence of Yuya Kubo, who will serve a suspension following his straight red card in the previous match.

Bradley Smith and Matt Miazga were both unavailable for last weekend’s 4-0 defeat and remain sidelined for this one.

Columbus Crew team news

On the other side, coach Nancy faces similar challenges, as Wessam Abou Ali and Mohamed Farsi continue to recover from their respective injuries and are set to miss out again.

Form

CIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CIN

Last 5 matches

COL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

