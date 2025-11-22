How to watch Cincinnati vs BYU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BYU is just about in the driver’s seat for a Big 12 Championship berth, and a win this week would all but wrap things up. Still, there’s a little chaos lurking in the background; a stumble against UCF next week could unleash a messy pile of tiebreakers nobody wants to sort through.

The Cougars (9-1) bounced back in a big way after their letdown against Texas Tech, answering with a composed, start-to-finish win over TCU. BYU hit the ground running with a 17–0 burst and never loosened its grip, finishing with a 447–298 edge in total yardage and controlling the tempo all afternoon.

Cincinnati vs BYU: Date and kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the BYU Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Nippert Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati vs BYU on TV & stream live online

Cincinnati vs BYU news & key players

Cincinnati Bearcats team news

Junior quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been the engine of Cincinnati’s offense. He’s thrown for 2,218 yards, completing 60% of his attempts with an impressive 22 touchdown passes to just four picks. Sorsby has also shown plenty of mobility, adding 483 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a healthy 5.9 yards per carry.

His go-to targets include senior receiver Cyrus Allen, who has reeled in 41 catches for 572 yards and ten touchdowns, and fellow senior Jeff Caldwell, who has contributed 26 receptions for 416 yards and four scores. On the ground, senior running back Tawee Walker leads the Bearcats with 652 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries, giving Cincinnati a steady presence in the run game.

BYU Cougars team news

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier turned heads with a 296-yard outing, piling up 239 yards before halftime in a dominant passing display. On the season, he continues to set the tone for BYU, throwing for 2,177 yards with 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He’s connected on 63.2% of his passes and is pushing the ball downfield at 8.0 yards per attempt. And he’s not just a threat through the air, Bachmeier has been a handful on the ground too, rolling up 479 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

He’s supported by a cast of playmakers who can light up the stat sheet in a hurry. Senior wideout Chase Roberts has hauled in 43 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns, while junior receiver Parker Kingston brings another dynamic option with 44 catches for 639 yards and four scores. Out of the backfield, junior running back LJ Martin has been the Cougars’ workhorse, tallying 912 yards and six touchdowns on 163 carries.