How to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Joseph Ward and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park, as both clubs look to gain traction in the thick of the regular season.

The Padres enter the matchup riding the momentum of a recent hot streak, particularly on the mound. In the series opener on Monday night, San Diego’s pitching continued to shine, part of a stretch in which they had given up just four total runs across their last three wins. Prior to Tuesday's contest, the Padres had followed a peculiar pattern, alternating wins and losses over their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Angels' division rivals, the Giants, dropped their fourth straight game Monday and were 5-5 over their previous 10 outings before Tuesday. Los Angeles, looking to avoid a similar fate, hopes to lean on its key contributors to turn the tide.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego Padres vs. the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SDPA and FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PETCO Park in San Diego, California.

Date Wednesday, May 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue PETCO Park Location San Diego, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

San Diego Padres team news

San Diego’s offense is anchored by Fernando Tatis Jr., who leads the team in both home runs (10) and RBIs (24). The star outfielder ranks seventh in MLB in batting average, ninth in slugging, and 18th in OBP. Tatis is on a six-game hit streak, though his production has cooled a bit over his last 10 games, hitting just .231 with two homers and six RBIs in that span.

Manny Machado, however, has been red-hot at the plate. The veteran third baseman boasts a team-best .331 batting average and is currently riding a 12-game hitting streak. Over his past 10 contests, Machado has torched opposing pitchers to the tune of a .486 average, with four doubles, a homer, six walks, and seven RBIs. Luis Arraez has provided a steady presence with a .288 average, while Xander Bogaerts has chipped in nine doubles and 18 walks despite a modest .239 average.

The Padres will give the ball to Jordan Hicks for his ninth start of the season. The right-hander is still searching for his first win since Opening Day and enters Wednesday’s outing on a six-start winless streak. His most recent appearance came against the Twins, where he gave up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings. On a positive note, Hicks has not surrendered a home run in any of his last six outings.

Los Angeles Angels team news

The Angels counter with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who will make his ninth start of the year and his fifth away from home. Rodriguez is looking to rebound after a rough outing against the Dodgers in which he was shelled for eight runs on nine hits in just 2.2 innings, his shortest start of the season. Prior to that, he had fanned 10 batters in a dominant performance and currently ranks second on the team in strikeouts with 48.

Offensively, the Angels are led by Taylor Ward, who sits atop the team leaderboard with nine homers and 21 RBIs. He ranks 18th in the majors in long balls and 59th in runs driven in. Nolan Schanuel has quietly contributed with a .250 average, adding six doubles, two homers, and a .338 OBP. Zach Neto is hitting .279 with five homers and five doubles, while Jorge Soler has collected six home runs and eight doubles, though he’s batting just .221.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, May 14 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Padres) Randy Vasquez Starting Pitcher (Angels) Kyle Hendricks TV Channel SDPA and FDSW Livestream Fubo

