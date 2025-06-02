How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds are gearing up to open a three-game set at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, with TJ Friedl and Christian Yelich headlining their respective lineups.

Milwaukee enters the series riding a wave of momentum after a commanding sweep of the Phillies. The Brewers outscored Philadelphia 28-11 across three games, capping the series with a 5-2 win in which they rallied from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered runs.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, is looking to shake off a disappointing weekend. The Reds dropped two of three to the Cubs, falling 7-3 in Sunday’s finale. Despite briefly narrowing the gap to 5-2 in the sixth inning, the Reds couldn't keep pace as Chicago added two more runs to put the game out of reach.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: FDSOH, and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Monday, June 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Hunter Greene Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Freddy Peralta TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 12:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Reds) Andrew Abbott Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Quinn Priester TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

