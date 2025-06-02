+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds are gearing up to open a three-game set at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Great American Ball Park, with TJ Friedl and Christian Yelich headlining their respective lineups.

Milwaukee enters the series riding a wave of momentum after a commanding sweep of the Phillies. The Brewers outscored Philadelphia 28-11 across three games, capping the series with a 5-2 win in which they rallied from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered runs.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, is looking to shake off a disappointing weekend. The Reds dropped two of three to the Cubs, falling 7-3 in Sunday’s finale. Despite briefly narrowing the gap to 5-2 in the sixth inning, the Reds couldn't keep pace as Chicago added two more runs to put the game out of reach.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH, and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DateMonday, June 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueGreat American Ball Park
LocationCincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, June 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Hunter Greene
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Freddy Peralta
TV ChannelFDSOH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, June 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time12:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Andrew Abbott
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Quinn Priester
TV ChannelFDSOH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds8 – 2
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds7 – 11
05.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds3 – 2
04.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds1 – 0
04.03.25STCincinnati RedsMilwaukee Brewers5 – 4
