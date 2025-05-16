+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel OhioStream Guardians coverage
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds are set to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Great American Ball Park, as the in-state rivals square off for an early-season clash.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Guardians come into this matchup with a solid 25-18 record, sitting second in the AL Central, trailing the division-leading Detroit Tigers by 3.5 games. They’ll be feeling confident after securing a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough stretch for the Reds, who just dropped two out of three to a struggling White Sox team, far from the momentum they'd hoped for heading into a series against one of the American League’s top clubs. The timing was ironic, considering the buzz surrounding Reds legend Pete Rose and talk of his possible Hall of Fame induction in 2027.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date

Friday, May 16, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Great American Ball Park

Location

Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

For the Reds, Elly De La Cruz continues to be the heartbeat of their offense. The electrifying infielder leads the team with eight home runs and 31 RBIs, placing him 33rd and 12th in the league in those respective categories. He’s riding a three-game hitting streak and has slugged three homers with six RBIs over his last five appearances. Friedl has been solid as well, batting .274 with six doubles, a triple, and three homers while drawing 20 walks. Gavin Lux owns the top average on the team at .291, while Matt McLain has contributed six home runs despite hitting just .182.

Brady Singer will take the ball for Cincinnati. The veteran right-hander is looking to rebound after a tough outing against the Astros, in which he gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in just 2.1 innings. On the year, Singer is 4-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over eight starts (41.2 IP).

Cleveland Guardians team news

Cleveland’s lineup has been anchored by the ever-consistent José Ramírez. The veteran third baseman is slashing .295 with eight homers, eight doubles, and 16 walks. He ranks among MLB’s elite in batting average (24th), OBP (44th), and slugging percentage (24th). Ramírez enters Friday riding a nine-game hit streak and has been scorching hot over his last 10 games, hitting .361 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Steven Kwan, sporting a team-best .325 average, continues to provide top-of-the-line production despite modest power numbers. Rookie Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs, while Carlos Santana has added four homers and 22 walks despite hitting just .220.

Tanner Bibee will get the nod for Cleveland. The 26-year-old right-hander was sharp in his last start against the Phillies, surrendering just one run over seven strong innings. He enters this outing with a 3-3 record, a 3.80 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP across eight starts (45 innings).

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/24/25

ST

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

13 – 2

03/18/25

ST

Cleveland Guardians

Cincinnati Reds

3 – 0

02/23/25

ST

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

6 – 3

09/26/24

MLB

Cleveland Guardians

Cincinnati Reds

5 – 2

09/25/24

MLB

Cleveland Guardians

Cincinnati Reds

6 – 1

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta