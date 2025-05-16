How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds are set to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Great American Ball Park, as the in-state rivals square off for an early-season clash.

The Guardians come into this matchup with a solid 25-18 record, sitting second in the AL Central, trailing the division-leading Detroit Tigers by 3.5 games. They’ll be feeling confident after securing a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rough stretch for the Reds, who just dropped two out of three to a struggling White Sox team, far from the momentum they'd hoped for heading into a series against one of the American League’s top clubs. The timing was ironic, considering the buzz surrounding Reds legend Pete Rose and talk of his possible Hall of Fame induction in 2027.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Cincinnati Reds team news

For the Reds, Elly De La Cruz continues to be the heartbeat of their offense. The electrifying infielder leads the team with eight home runs and 31 RBIs, placing him 33rd and 12th in the league in those respective categories. He’s riding a three-game hitting streak and has slugged three homers with six RBIs over his last five appearances. Friedl has been solid as well, batting .274 with six doubles, a triple, and three homers while drawing 20 walks. Gavin Lux owns the top average on the team at .291, while Matt McLain has contributed six home runs despite hitting just .182.

Brady Singer will take the ball for Cincinnati. The veteran right-hander is looking to rebound after a tough outing against the Astros, in which he gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in just 2.1 innings. On the year, Singer is 4-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over eight starts (41.2 IP).

Cleveland Guardians team news

Cleveland’s lineup has been anchored by the ever-consistent José Ramírez. The veteran third baseman is slashing .295 with eight homers, eight doubles, and 16 walks. He ranks among MLB’s elite in batting average (24th), OBP (44th), and slugging percentage (24th). Ramírez enters Friday riding a nine-game hit streak and has been scorching hot over his last 10 games, hitting .361 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Steven Kwan, sporting a team-best .325 average, continues to provide top-of-the-line production despite modest power numbers. Rookie Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs, while Carlos Santana has added four homers and 22 walks despite hitting just .220.

Tanner Bibee will get the nod for Cleveland. The 26-year-old right-hander was sharp in his last start against the Phillies, surrendering just one run over seven strong innings. He enters this outing with a 3-3 record, a 3.80 ERA, and a 1.22 WHIP across eight starts (45 innings).

