How to watch today's Chivas vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Pachuca in the Liga MX up next at the Akron Stadium on Saturday.

After a run of four games without a defeat, Chivas succumbed to a loss against Toluca in their most recent outing. They are 11th in the standings and will be desperate to climb up the table.

After two defeats in a row, Pachuca beat Pumas UNAM in their last game and will be riding on that confidence to pick up a win here.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, UNIVERSO and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Guadalajara vs Pachuca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Raúl Rangel will be a key player to watch on Saturday night at the Akron Stadium as he looks to make an impact in this Clausura 2025 clash against Pachuca.

The goalkeeper will be tasked with stopping the strong forward line of Pachuca on Saturday.

Pachuca team news

Pachuca boasts quality across all areas of the pitch, but their biggest strength lies in their attacking firepower. With dangerous forwards like Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi, and John Kennedy, they pose a significant threat in the final third.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of the weekend's game.

