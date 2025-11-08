How to watch today's Chivas vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chivas host Monterrey at Estadio Akron on Saturday in a vital Liga MX Apertura match.

The game is part of the 17th round of the season. Currently, Chivas sit sixth in the table with 26 points, while Monterrey are just above them in fifth place with 31 points. Both teams come into the match looking to strengthen their positions in the tightly contested league standings.

How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CD Guadalajara vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Akron

The match will be played at Estadio Akron on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.07 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Chivas travel to the fixture sixth in the table and will be aiming to secure a direct quarter-final berth. They face a Monterrey side eager to climb into the top four, which should make for an intense and competitive matchup.

There are fresh injury concerns in the squad ahead of the game.

Monterrey team news

Strong news for Monterrey as captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos has been cleared from a right-leg injury and returned to full training. He is expected to start on Saturday, bringing leadership and experience back into the defence.

Monterrey are targeting a strong finish to the regular phase of the Apertura 2025, aiming to secure a top spot in the playoffs.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

