How to watch today's Chivas vs Club America CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas are set to host arch-rivals Club América at Akron Stadium on Wednesday in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 showdown. The home side punched their ticket to the knockout stage with a commanding 4-1 victory over Cibao last month, while America earned direct entry as the reigning Liga MX champions.

Guadalajara have delivered decisive results in recent outings, securing three wins in their last five matches. They edged Pumas UNAM 1-0 in Liga MX Clausura last week, with Luis Gabriel Rey Mejía netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Meanwhile, Águilas enter this clash on a three-game unbeaten run, having won their last two on the bounce. They dispatched Toluca 3-0 at home last week, marking back-to-back clean sheets. Álvaro Fidalgo opened the scoring in the sixth minute and later set up a second-half goal to seal the victory.

Chivas vs CF America kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Akron

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and Club America will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas have opted for a complete overhaul, bringing an end to the club's Spanish-led regime. The front-office figures steering the ship were dismissed last week, and all signs point to Óscar García being the next to depart, as his tenure has taken a turbulent turn.

During the transfer window, Guadalajara made significant moves in the MLS market, securing the signings of Alan Pulido, Miguel Tapias, and Fidel Barajas to reinforce their squad.

CF America team news

Meanwhile, CF America, led by a manager celebrated for his strategic expertise, thrives on a possession-heavy style aimed at dictating play in the midfield and carving out chances through fluid passing movements. Boasting a lethal attacking unit, América poses a constant threat to any defense, especially given their current red-hot form.

