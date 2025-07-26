How to watch today's Chivas vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pivotal Liga MX Apertura clash is set for Estadio Akron, where Chivas Guadalajara host Atlético de San Luis on Saturday.

With both teams seeking to secure their first significant points of the campaign, the contest holds early-season importance and is expected to be closely fought given their recent head-to-head history. Chivas aim to assert themselves at home after a frustrating start, while San Luis look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in their last outing.

How to watch Chivas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, UNIVERSO and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CD Guadalajara vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Akron

The match will be played at Estadio Akron on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.07 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Chivas are under pressure to deliver at home after a challenging opening to the Apertura 2025. The side were left ruing missed chances in their 0-1 defeat to León, having dominated possession (67%) and created 18 shots, only two of which were on target. This inefficiency in front of goal ultimately cost them on matchday one.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the team’s marquee forward, is currently sidelined by disciplinary issues after an online controversy and is not expected to feature. Defender Diego Campillo has rejoined the squad as a third summer signing.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Atlético de San Luis enter this fixture looking to regain momentum after a narrow home defeat to Monterrey last weekend.

French striker Sebastian Lamonge leads the attacking line and has been the focal point offensively, while Uruguayan defender Juana Sanabria contributes creativity from the back, notching five assists during the last tournament. There are no fresh injury or suspension worries reported, so San Luis is likely to field their first-choice XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

