How to watch today's China vs Australia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between China and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

China will take on Australia in the World Cup qualifier at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia are second in the standings, behind leaders Japan who have already grabbed their ticket to the World Cup in 2026. China are rock bottom in the standings with only two wins from seven games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch China vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

China vs Australia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

China team news

China will be without their second-highest goalscorer, Wu Lei due to injury.

Lin Liangming is suspended after receiving a red card on Thursday, while Tyias Browning is a doubt after being forced off late in the first half against Saudi Arabia.

Australia team news

Forward Adam Taggart has withdrawn from the squad after sustaining an injury in Thursday’s win over Indonesia, while Kusini Yengi is also unavailable due to a minor hamstring issue.

Craig Goodwin could be in contention for a starting role if Martin Boyle is not fit to feature after picking up a knock in the previous match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links