+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
South American Youth Football Championship
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on VIX
GOAL

How to watch today's Chile U20 vs Peru U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South American Youth Football ChampionshipChile U20 vs Peru U20Chile U20Peru U20

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano match between Chile U20 and Peru U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chile will take on Peru in the Copa Sudamericano group stage at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Monday.

Chile lost their second game of the group stage, going down 1-2 to Uruguay, after having won the opener against Venezuela.

Peru have lost their first two games and will desperate to get off the mark in this one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile U20 vs Peru U20 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chile U20 vs Peru U20 kick-off time

crest
South American Youth Football Championship - CONMEBOL Championship U20 Grp. A

The match will be played at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile U20 team news

Emiliano Aviles scored the only goal of the game in Chile's last outing which ended in a defeat He will be keen to add to his tally.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Chile camp.

Peru U20 team news

There are no injury concerns for Peru ahead of their clash against Chile on Monday.

They have lost their first two games and will desperate for points in this third group fixture.

Form

CHL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement