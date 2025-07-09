How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Toronto Blue Jays are set to take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, looking to extend their jaw-dropping 10-game winning streak as they face the struggling Chicago White Sox. Eric Lauer gets the nod on the mound for the visiting Jays, while the White Sox counter with Adrian Houser.

Toronto has been absolutely buzzing lately, catching fire at the right time and soaring to the top of the AL East. With their recent tear, they’ve carved out a 3.5-game cushion at the summit of the division, looking every bit the contender they were projected to be.

Meanwhile, it’s been another long summer on the South Side. Chicago, owners of a 19-26 home record at the halfway point, have once again found themselves floundering near the bottom of the standings. Despite occasional bright spots, the club has struggled to gain any traction.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

Local TV Channel: CHSN, and SNET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT Venue Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

On the flip side, Chicago continues to search for offensive answers. Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi are tied for the team lead with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs each, although their overall numbers put them well outside the upper tier among MLB hitters. Vargas tops the team with a .220 average, while Benintendi has been one of the few consistent run producers in the lineup.

Chase Meidroth has been getting on base with regularity, drawing 31 walks to go along with a .251 average, while Lenyn Sosa has shown flashes, batting .274 with seven homers, 14 doubles and a triple.

On the mound, Adrian Houser has quietly been one of the few positives for the White Sox. In just over 50 innings, the right-hander has yielded only 11 runs and fanned 37. His expected stats, including a .373 expected slugging percentage and a tidy 3.49 expected ERA, suggest he’s been tough to square up, limiting hard contact and keeping games within reach.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to do damage for Toronto. The All-Star slugger is hitting .277 and has logged 18 doubles, 12 homers and 53 walks on the season. George Springer has been the team’s biggest power threat with 16 long balls and 53 RBIs, placing him among the top 35 in both categories league-wide.

Bo Bichette enters the matchup on a four-game hitting streak, slashing .263 with a homer, a double and three RBIs in his last five games. Alejandro Kirk remains a consistent presence at the dish, boasting a team-high .300 average and a modest two-game hitting streak of his own.

Eric Lauer has quietly been a key piece of Toronto’s rotation. In 51 innings of work, the southpaw has allowed just 15 earned runs while fanning 51 batters. His underlying metrics are even more impressive, a 25.1% strikeout rate, .220 expected batting average against, and a sparkling 3.20 expected ERA all speak to his command and dominance this season.

Chicago White Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record