How to watch today's Chicago Stars vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The struggling Chicago Stars FC (1-5-1, 4 points) are set to return to the SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, where they'll welcome a surging Washington Spirit side (4-3-0, 12 points) in a pivotal early-season NWSL clash.

Last weekend, Chicago got the better of Gotham in a defensive masterclass led by veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who earned her milestone 50th regular-season shutout. Now, the Stars shift their focus to one of the league’s most dynamic attacks in the Washington Spirit, hoping to replicate their defensive discipline against another high-octane opponent.

Washington heads into this matchup following a wild, high-scoring defeat to Angel City. Defender Esme Morgan bagged a brace, Gift Monday found the back of the net, and young standout Croix Bethune logged more minutes in what turned into an end-to-end affair. With the attacking trio of Ashley Hatch, Leicy Santos, and Morgan all posing serious threats, this upcoming clash is shaping up to be a physical and finely balanced contest.

Chicago Stars vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Washington Spirit will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

It will kick off at 12:50 pm ET/9:50 am PT on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars team news

Mallory Swanson remains away from the squad on an excused absence, with the USWNT star expecting her first child. Defender Natalia Kuikka is progressing in her recovery from a knee issue, though she's still not quite ready for match-day action. Meanwhile, forward Jenna Bike is also expected to remain sidelined as she continues to deal with a thigh injury.

Washington Spirit team news

Injuries, however, remain a pressing issue for Washington. Trinity Rodman is still sidelined, continuing her recovery from a persistent back issue in Europe. Andi Sullivan is ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury and is also expecting her first child.

Midfielder Paige Metayer remains a few weeks away from returning due to a knee problem, while Hal Hershfelt (ankle), Kate Wiesner (hip), and Casey Krueger (knee) are also unavailable. The silver lining? Bethune is fully fit again, and although Santos is listed as doubtful with an ankle concern, she continues to feature in the matchday squad.

