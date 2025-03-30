How to watch today's Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Looking to get off the bottom of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings table, Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will meet at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday.
Both sides are yet to register league wins this season, with the Stars and the Louisville-based sides coming into the tie after losses against Houston Dash and Bay, respectively.
How to watch Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and CBS Sports Network.
Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville kick-off time
The NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States.
It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.
Team news & squads
Chicago Stars team news
The Stars have extended their deal with Portuguese forward Nadia Gomes through the end of June.
Jameese Joseph, who scored in the 1-2 loss last time out, is in line to continue to lead the line.
Racing Louisville team news
Left-back Ella Hase is likely to start ahead of Ellie Jean in the back four. As a result, Arin Wright will partner with Courtney Petersen at the heart of defense.
Kayla Fischer will be supported by Emma Sears and Janine Sonis in the attack.