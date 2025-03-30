+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
NWSL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to get off the bottom of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings table, Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will meet at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are yet to register league wins this season, with the Stars and the Louisville-based sides coming into the tie after losses against Houston Dash and Bay, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Stars vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

NWSL - NWSL

The NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Racing Louisville will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chicago Stars team news

The Stars have extended their deal with Portuguese forward Nadia Gomes through the end of June.

Jameese Joseph, who scored in the 1-2 loss last time out, is in line to continue to lead the line.

Racing Louisville team news

Left-back Ella Hase is likely to start ahead of Ellie Jean in the back four. As a result, Arin Wright will partner with Courtney Petersen at the heart of defense.

Kayla Fischer will be supported by Emma Sears and Janine Sonis in the attack.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/17
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CST

Last 5 matches

RLO

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

