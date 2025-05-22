How to watch Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The reigning champs, New York Liberty, wasted no time reminding everyone why they lifted the trophy last season, dismantling the Las Vegas Aces in a statement win to open their 2025 campaign.

Even with a few tweaks to the squad and Benijah Laney-Hamilton sidelined, New York looked in midseason form. New addition Natasha Cloud nearly delivered a 20-point triple-double in her Liberty debut, setting the tone for what could be a massive year.

Next up, the Liberty hit the road for a Thursday showdown with rising star Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. But while the buzz around Reese is real, the Sky were flat in their first outing, managing just 58 points in a 35-point drubbing at the hands of the Indiana Fever.

With Chennedy Carter gone via free agency, scoring could be a tough ask early on for Chicago. That said, they did bring in some experienced heads during the offseason—most notably veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, who made the switch from New York back to her former home.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Sky and the Liberty will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at WinTrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena WinTrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: The U, WWOR, and Liberty Live

The U, WWOR, and Liberty Live Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Sky and the Liberty live on NBA TV and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

Chicago's season got off to a rocky start. The Sky struggled mightily in their opener, hitting just 29.1% from the floor, including a woeful 6-of-27 from deep. They also left points at the line (6-of-12) and coughed up the ball 19 times—a recipe for disaster in any league.

Rookie sensation Angel Reese battled through a tough shooting night, going 5-for-14, but still tallied a gritty double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Ariel Atkins chipped in 11 points and four boards, while Kamilla Cardoso added seven points, seven rebounds, and a pair of blocks in a solid all-around effort.

Courtney Vandersloot, making her return to the Windy City, finished with four points, five assists, and four rebounds. A Sky legend with 12 seasons under her belt in Chicago, she now finds herself on the opposite sideline. The Sky are also adjusting to life under new head coach Tyler Marsh, a former Aces assistant, while Atkins brings a new edge after arriving from Washington in the offseason.

New York Liberty Team News

Natasha Cloud wasted no time proving her worth in her Liberty debut, dropping 22 points, snagging six boards, and dishing out nine assists in a dazzling all-around display. She may not put up those numbers every night, but the veteran guard has long been a stat-sheet stuffer, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and nearly seven assists per game last season.

With stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones surrounding her, Cloud’s playmaking skills are only going to shine brighter as the season rolls on.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: