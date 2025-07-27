How to watch Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are on the road this Sunday, heading to College Park Center for a Western Conference clash against the struggling Dallas Wings. But over in the East, it’s Indiana and Chicago who are gearing up for a Sunday showdown of their own, one that could hold serious playoff implications for the Fever and potentially spell more trouble for a reeling Sky squad.

The Indiana Fever roll into the weekend with momentum on their side, winning four of their last six games. At 13-12 overall, they’ve clawed their way to sixth place in the WNBA standings, trailing the conference-leading Minnesota Lynx by 8.5 games. Their road form has been shaky at times (5-6 away from home), but they come in with confidence after knocking off the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Chicago Sky, meanwhile, are limping through a rough patch. At 7-17, they’re tied for second-to-last in the standings and sit 14 games out of first. They trail Indiana by 5.5 games and have lost four straight coming into Sunday’s tilt. Their most recent outing, a 95-57 blowout loss to Seattle at home, marked one of their most lopsided defeats of the season.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever will take place on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Team News & Key Performers

Chicago Sky Team News

Chicago’s offensive struggles have been glaring. They’re putting up just 76.8 points per game, ranking 11th in the league, and their 41.7% field goal mark puts them near the bottom of the pack. From downtown, though, they’ve been slightly more respectable, converting 33.5% of their threes, good for fifth overall.

Defensively, the Sky haven’t fared much better. They surrender an average of 86.8 points, third worst in the league, and opponents are shooting a blistering 44.9% from the field against them. From deep, Chicago has had a tough time chasing shooters, giving up a league-high 37.1% from three-point land.

Ariel Atkins has been Chicago’s most reliable scorer this season, averaging 13.9 points per game. Rookie standout Angel Reese continues to be a bright spot, leading the team in rebounding (12.5 boards per game) and assists (3.7 per contest). However, the Sky could be short-handed again on Sunday. Courtney Vandersloot, Atkins, and Moriah Jefferson are already ruled out, while Michaela Onyenwere, Hailey Van Lith, and Reese are all listed as questionable.

Indiana Fever Team News

Leading the charge for Indiana is sharp-shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell, who’s averaging 19.6 points per night. Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who’s dishing out a league-best 8.8 assists per game, may not be available after sitting out Thursday’s win with a groin issue. Meanwhile, forward Aliyah Boston continues to dominate the glass, hauling in a team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Offensively, the Fever have been firing on all cylinders. They’re putting up 84 points a night, fourth-best in the league, and hitting 45.3% of their shots from the floor, which also ranks fourth. From beyond the arc, they sit in the middle of the pack, connecting on 33.4% of their triples (7th in the league).

Defensively, Indiana’s numbers are a mixed bag. They allow 80.5 points per game, eighth in the W, and opposing teams are shooting 43% against them, which also lands them in the eighth slot. However, they’ve been excellent at defending the perimeter, holding teams to just 31.1% shooting from long range, the third-stingiest mark in the league.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: