How to watch today's Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL at the SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.

Gotham are third in the standings with 47 points from their 23 matches. They are tied on points with second-placed Washington Spirit and will be looking to win the remaining fixtures to climb up to second.

Chicago are 15 points behind the visitors, in sixth place. They have three wins in their last five games and will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, CBS and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

The match will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Red Stars team news

Mallory Swanson is back in action after a short period out of action. There are no injury issues in the Chicago camp ahead of the weekend's clash.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Gotham FC team news

Gotham will be pleased to not report any fresh injury concerns in the squad ahead of their 24th league game of the season.

Their focus will be on winning the remaining games and securing second place behind the NWSL Shield winners.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/07/24 Chicago Red Stars 0 - 0 P Gotham FC NWSL Liga MX Cup 20/05/24 Gotham FC 2 - 1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 26/06/23 Gotham FC 2 - 1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 08/05/23 Chicago Red Stars 1 - 2 Gotham FC NWSL 08/08/22 Chicago Red Stars 2 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL

Useful links