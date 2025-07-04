How to watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are set to clash Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, with Lars Nootbaar and Pete Crow-Armstrong among the key offensive names to watch in this pivotal NL Central battle.

The Cardinals enter the series with a 47-41 overall record, currently sitting third in the division and trailing the first-place Cubs by five games. Despite their middling 21-24 road record, St. Louis holds a razor-thin edge for the final NL wild card spot, leading the San Francisco Giants by a single game.

Chicago, on the other hand, continues to lead the Central with a 52-35 mark and boasts a strong 28-15 home record. They have a four-game cushion over the second-place Brewers and sit three games back of the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, July 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Kyle Tucker has been a steady presence in the Cubs’ lineup, leading the team with a .290 batting average to go along with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. The All-Star outfielder enters Friday riding a four-game hit streak, batting .333 over his last five contests with a pair of doubles and a home run.

Crow-Armstrong has added plenty of pop to Chicago’s order, slugging 21 homers and posting a .268 average with 20 doubles and four triples. He ranks top 10 in the league in both home runs and RBIs and brings a modest two-game hit streak into this series opener.

Seiya Suzuki has been the club’s most dangerous run producer with a team-best 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. He’s been red-hot lately, hitting .350 across his last five games, including a double, triple, and two home runs.

Nico Hoerner has quietly put together a solid campaign, batting .288 with 17 doubles and three long balls.

Taking the mound for Chicago will be right-hander Colin Rea, making his 14th start (17th appearance) of the year. Rea enters at 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA. In his last outing, he held the Astros to two runs over five innings in a 12-3 victory on June 28.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

On the Cardinals’ side, Brendan Donovan leads the team in batting average at .293, though he’s yet to flash much power, ranking outside the top 180 in home runs. Nolan Arenado, hitting .247 with 10 home runs and 13 doubles, remains a veteran force in the lineup. Willson Contreras leads the squad in both home runs (11) and RBIs (51), while Nootbaar has matched him in homers and continues to serve as a key piece in the middle of the order.

Veteran righty Miles Mikolas will get the start for St. Louis. The 35-year-old holds a 4-5 record with a 4.76 ERA over 16 starts this season. He struggled in his last outing against Cleveland, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits across four innings, though the Cardinals managed to escape with a 9-6 win. St. Louis is 8-8 in Mikolas’ starts this season.

