How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to kick off a weekend series against Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The Pirates are riding a wave of momentum, taking five of their last six games, including Wednesday’s series-clinching win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Despite the recent surge, Pittsburgh entered Thursday with a 28-41 record, rooted to the bottom of the NL Central and trailing first-place Chicago by 13.5 games.

The Cubs, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to finish strong in Philadelphia, dropping the series finale on Wednesday after a slow start. Chicago came into Thursday sitting atop the NL Central at 41-27, holding a five-game cushion over St. Louis.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: MARQ, and SportsNet PT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Oriole Park at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

For the Cubs, Kyle Tucker has been a steady producer, slashing .273 with 12 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 46 walks. His long-ball total ranks 21st in the majors, while his 45 RBIs place him 19th.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to light up scoreboards, pacing Chicago with 18 home runs and 57 RBIs, ranking him seventh in home runs and third in RBIs league-wide. Seiya Suzuki has been another reliable bat, also driving in 57 runs, the most on the team. Suzuki enters the series on a modest four-game hitting streak, batting .238 over his last five with a homer and two RBIs. Nico Hoerner leads the club with a .285 batting average.

Right-hander Cade Horton will take the ball for Chicago, making his seventh appearance (sixth start) of the season. The rookie holds a 3-1 record, a 4.11 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 30.2 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh will counter with flamethrower Paul Skenes, who has been a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent rotation. The right-hander is 4-6 but boasts a stellar 1.88 ERA and a 0.835 WHIP across 91 innings, tallying 92 strikeouts against just 20 walks through 14 starts.

Offensively, the Pirates lean on Oneil Cruz, who leads the team with 13 home runs, ranking 21st in the majors. Bryan Reynolds has a team-best 39 RBIs and is 33rd in MLB in that category, while Andrew McCutchen holds the club’s top batting average at .263. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has chipped in with a .297 average, collecting 10 doubles, one triple, and a homer on the season.

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record