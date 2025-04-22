How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Tommy Edman and the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7) roll into Wrigley Field on Tuesday night to kick off a new series against Kyle Tucker and the surging Chicago Cubs (14-10).

Los Angeles wrapped up their weekend with a gritty 1-0 shutout win over the Texas Rangers, clinching the series by taking two out of three. Despite their explosive offense being largely stifled, managing just three hits, the Dodgers leaned on a dominant performance from the mound. Seven pitchers combined to scatter five hits and blank Texas.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are off to a solid start in 2025, riding the top spot in the NL Central after winning two of three from the Diamondbacks. They nearly swept the series but came up short in an 11-inning heartbreaker on Sunday, falling 3-2. After both sides pushed a run across in the 10th, Arizona struck again in the 11th, and Chicago couldn’t respond.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Kyle Tucker has been a driving force for the Cubs' offense, leading the team with six home runs and 23 RBIs—ranking 14th and 4th in the league, respectively. Catcher Carson Kelly has also flexed his muscle with six dingers, placing him among MLB’s top 15 in both home runs and RBIs. Michael Busch owns the team’s best batting average at .316, while Seiya Suzuki has matched Tucker and Kelly with six homers of his own.

The Cubs will counter May with their ace, lefty Shoto Imanaga. In five starts, Imanaga is 2-1 with a strong 2.22 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He’s held opponents to 18 hits over 28.1 innings, tallying 21 strikeouts. His latest effort saw him go seven innings against Baltimore, surrendering five runs on six hits in a 6-4 defeat. He’ll be tasked with slowing down one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Edman has been a major power source for L.A., clubbing a team-leading seven home runs, fifth-most in MLB, and driving in enough runs to place him 24th overall in RBIs. Shohei Ohtani continues to pace the team in batting average at .277, ranking 14th in home runs, though he sits well outside the top 100 in RBI. Markus Lynn Betts is slashing .243 with four homers and a dozen walks, while Teoscar Hernández leads the Dodgers with 17 RBIs.

Los Angeles will hand the ball to right-hander Dustin May in the opener. The flamethrower is off to a strong start with a 1.06 ERA and a sparkling 0.76 WHIP across 17 innings. He’s allowed just seven hits, struck out 14, and is yet to surrender a long ball. May impressed in his most recent outing, tossing six innings of three-hit ball in a 5-3 win over Colorado.

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Dodgers Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, April 22 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Shota Imanaga Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Dustin May TV Channel MARQ and SportsNet LA Livestream Fubo

Game 2