Chicago Cubs v Houston AstrosGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs (49-35) are set to welcome the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, kicking off a pre-Independence Day series with plenty riding on it—especially for the visitors.

As the MLB trade deadline creeps closer, Cleveland finds itself at a crossroads. The Guardians’ underwhelming numbers have finally come back to bite, and they now sit 11.5 games adrift in the AL Central. Despite a sub-.500 record, Cleveland remains just 2.5 games off a wild card spot, though competition across the American League is fierce and unforgiving.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have quietly gone about their business and currently top the NL Central by two games. However, they’ve hit a bit of a speed bump recently, going 4-7 over their last 11 outings and dropping Sunday’s finale to Houston, 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: TBS
  • Local TV Channel: MARQ, CLEG
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT
VenueWrigley Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Chicago’s explosive offense continues to be their calling card—ranking second in MLB in runs per game (5.4) and stolen bases (100), third in home runs (124), fourth in OPS (.771), and fifth in batting average (.256). In short, they’re dangerous in every phase at the plate.

Cleveland will have a mountain to climb in Chicago, especially coming off four straight home losses. Young right-hander Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA) gets the nod for the opener. He’s been reliable overall, but night games have been tricky—he’s 2-3 with a bloated 5.35 ERA under the lights. Tuesday marks his first-ever showdown with the Cubs.

Cleveland Guardians team news

On the flip side, the North Siders will send out lefty Matthew Boyd (7-3, 2.65 ERA), who’s been nearly untouchable at Wrigley, boasting a 6-0 record with a 2.41 ERA at home. Interestingly, Boyd spent part of last season with Cleveland, featuring in 11 games across the regular and postseason.

Add to that a bullpen that's ranked second in the league with a 3.27 ERA, and the Cubs look well-equipped to keep their grip on the division. Cleveland, though, will be desperate to snap their slide and stay within touching distance of the wild card race.

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
03/11/2025Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs4–7
03/02/2025Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians7–4
08/15/2024Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs6–1
08/14/2024Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs2–1
08/13/2024Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs9–8
