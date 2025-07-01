How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs (49-35) are set to welcome the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, kicking off a pre-Independence Day series with plenty riding on it—especially for the visitors.

As the MLB trade deadline creeps closer, Cleveland finds itself at a crossroads. The Guardians’ underwhelming numbers have finally come back to bite, and they now sit 11.5 games adrift in the AL Central. Despite a sub-.500 record, Cleveland remains just 2.5 games off a wild card spot, though competition across the American League is fierce and unforgiving.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have quietly gone about their business and currently top the NL Central by two games. However, they’ve hit a bit of a speed bump recently, going 4-7 over their last 11 outings and dropping Sunday’s finale to Houston, 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: TBS

TBS Local TV Channel: MARQ, CLEG

Streaming service: Sling, Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, July 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Chicago’s explosive offense continues to be their calling card—ranking second in MLB in runs per game (5.4) and stolen bases (100), third in home runs (124), fourth in OPS (.771), and fifth in batting average (.256). In short, they’re dangerous in every phase at the plate.

Cleveland will have a mountain to climb in Chicago, especially coming off four straight home losses. Young right-hander Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA) gets the nod for the opener. He’s been reliable overall, but night games have been tricky—he’s 2-3 with a bloated 5.35 ERA under the lights. Tuesday marks his first-ever showdown with the Cubs.

Cleveland Guardians team news

On the flip side, the North Siders will send out lefty Matthew Boyd (7-3, 2.65 ERA), who’s been nearly untouchable at Wrigley, boasting a 6-0 record with a 2.41 ERA at home. Interestingly, Boyd spent part of last season with Cleveland, featuring in 11 games across the regular and postseason.

Add to that a bullpen that's ranked second in the league with a 3.27 ERA, and the Cubs look well-equipped to keep their grip on the division. Cleveland, though, will be desperate to snap their slide and stay within touching distance of the wild card race.

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record