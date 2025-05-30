How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Miami Marlins will open a three-game weekend set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with outfielder Jesús Sánchez looking to stay hot at the dish. The Marlins will be aiming to find some stability in what’s been a rocky 2025 campaign.
At 23-37, Miami has struggled to shake its preseason label as a rebuilding club. They’ve posted a dismal 9-17 mark away from home and currently sit in the cellar of a tightly packed National League East.
On the other side, Tampa Bay entered Thursday’s series finale against Texas with momentum, having taken the first two games against the Rangers and riding a 7-3 run over their last 10 contests.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, and FDSFL
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
|Date
|Friday, June 6, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
|Venue
|George M. Steinbrenner Field
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Miami Marlins team news
Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|18.05.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Tampa Bay Rays
|5 – 1
|18.05.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Tampa Bay Rays
|0 – 4
|17.05.25
|MLB
|Miami Marlins
|Tampa Bay Rays
|9 – 4
|31.07.24
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Miami Marlins
|2 – 6
|31.07.24
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Miami Marlins
|9 – 3