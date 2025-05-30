How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will open a three-game weekend set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with outfielder Jesús Sánchez looking to stay hot at the dish. The Marlins will be aiming to find some stability in what’s been a rocky 2025 campaign.

At 23-37, Miami has struggled to shake its preseason label as a rebuilding club. They’ve posted a dismal 9-17 mark away from home and currently sit in the cellar of a tightly packed National League East.

On the other side, Tampa Bay entered Thursday’s series finale against Texas with momentum, having taken the first two games against the Rangers and riding a 7-3 run over their last 10 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, and FDSFL

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date Friday, June 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue George M. Steinbrenner Field Location Tampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Miami Marlins team news

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record