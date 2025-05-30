+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Miami Marlins v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel SunStream FanDuel Florida
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will open a three-game weekend set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with outfielder Jesús Sánchez looking to stay hot at the dish. The Marlins will be aiming to find some stability in what’s been a rocky 2025 campaign.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

At 23-37, Miami has struggled to shake its preseason label as a rebuilding club. They’ve posted a dismal 9-17 mark away from home and currently sit in the cellar of a tightly packed National League East.

On the other side, Tampa Bay entered Thursday’s series finale against Texas with momentum, having taken the first two games against the Rangers and riding a 7-3 run over their last 10 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs the Miami Marlins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, and FDSFL
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

DateFriday, June 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
VenueGeorge M. Steinbrenner Field
LocationTampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Miami Marlins team news

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
18.05.25MLBMiami MarlinsTampa Bay Rays5 – 1
18.05.25MLBMiami MarlinsTampa Bay Rays0 – 4
17.05.25MLBMiami MarlinsTampa Bay Rays9 – 4
31.07.24MLBTampa Bay RaysMiami Marlins2 – 6
31.07.24MLBTampa Bay RaysMiami Marlins9 – 3
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta