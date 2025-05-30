How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago Cubs, riding high on a four-game winning streak, head to Great American Ball Park on Friday night to open a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, who are treading water around the .500 mark this season.

Chicago has been on a tear lately, going 10-2 over their last 12 games to surge to a 35-21 record. The Cubs just wrapped up a clean sweep of the struggling Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, winning tight contests by scores of 3-1, 4-3, and 2-1. That momentum has vaulted them into serious contention atop the National League standings.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been playing inspired ball under veteran skipper Terry Francona, who was brought in to spark a turnaround. While Cincinnati hasn’t caught fire just yet, they’re holding their own after notching a series win over the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, claiming two of three games (7-4 and 7-2 victories before dropping the finale 3-2).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: MARQ, and FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, May 30, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

