How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Chicago Cubs, riding high on a four-game winning streak, head to Great American Ball Park on Friday night to open a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, who are treading water around the .500 mark this season.
Chicago has been on a tear lately, going 10-2 over their last 12 games to surge to a 35-21 record. The Cubs just wrapped up a clean sweep of the struggling Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, winning tight contests by scores of 3-1, 4-3, and 2-1. That momentum has vaulted them into serious contention atop the National League standings.
The Reds, meanwhile, have been playing inspired ball under veteran skipper Terry Francona, who was brought in to spark a turnaround. While Cincinnati hasn’t caught fire just yet, they’re holding their own after notching a series win over the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, claiming two of three games (7-4 and 7-2 victories before dropping the finale 3-2).
Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Friday, May 30, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|25.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Chicago Cubs
|8 – 11
|25.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Chicago Cubs
|6 – 4
|24.05.25
|MLB
|Cincinnati Reds
|Chicago Cubs
|6 – 13
|03.03.25
|ST
|Chicago Cubs
|Cincinnati Reds
|3 – 7
|30.09.24
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs
|Cincinnati Reds
|0 – 3