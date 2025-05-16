How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The crosstown rivalry heats up on Friday as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, kicking off a three-game weekend set on the North Side.

The Cubs come into the series licking their wounds after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Seiya Suzuki provided the lone offensive spark with a solo homer, going 1-for-4, while Jameson Taillon delivered a solid effort on the mound. The right-hander struck out seven over six innings but surrendered three earned runs on just four hits and was tagged with the loss.

Meanwhile, the White Sox endured a rough outing in Cincinnati, falling 7-1 to the Reds in their latest contest. Miguel Vargas had a decent day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but starter Bryse Wilson struggled. The right-hander gave up seven earned runs across 5.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and fanning three.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: MARQ, CHS

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs will give the ball to rookie right-hander Cade Horton for Friday’s opener. Horton earned the win in his big league debut, throwing four innings out of the bullpen against the Mets. He allowed three runs on four hits and punched out five in a solid relief performance.

Offensively, Kyle Tucker continues to be one of Cub's most productive hitters, boasting 10 home runs, three triples, nine doubles, and 30 walks with a .263 average. He ranks 15th in the majors in homers and sits sixth in RBIs. For the Cubs, Pete Crow-Armstrong has shown plenty of pop, leading the team with 11 homers, placing him eighth in the league in that category.

He enters the weekend riding a two-game hit streak and is hitting .263 over his last five games, with a pair of long balls, three RBIs, and a walk. Seiya Suzuki, now tied with Crow-Armstrong at 11 homers, leads the club in RBIs with 35. Dansby Swanson has chipped in with nine home runs of his own, alongside seven doubles and a triple while batting .246.

Chicago White Sox team news

For the South Siders, rookie righty Shane Smith is set to make the start. The 25-year-old is coming off a strong outing against Miami, where he tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven. Through eight starts, Smith owns an impressive 2.08 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 43.1 innings, despite a modest 1-2 record.

Offensively, the White Sox have leaned on Miguel Vargas, though the infielder has struggled with consistency, batting .221 with three homers and nine doubles. Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn share the team lead in home runs with five each, though Robert is hitting just .224 and Vaughn only slightly better. Lenyn Sosa has been one of the few bright spots, leading the club in batting average at .267.

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox head-to-head record