How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will look to kick off the second half of the season on a high note as they welcome Lucas Giolito and the red-hot Boston Red Sox to Wrigley Field on Friday for the opener of a three-game set.
The Red Sox head into the series sizzling, riding a 10-game win streak that helped them surge into third place in the American League East. They sit just a game behind the Yankees and trail the division-leading Orioles by three. Boston is hitting its stride at just the right time.
Meanwhile, the Cubs were in fine form before the All-Star break as well, taking three of their final four games. Sitting atop the NL Central with a slim one-game cushion over Milwaukee, Chicago is hoping to keep the momentum alive and widen their lead.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Cubs vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: MARQ, and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Friday, July 18, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT
|Venue
|Wrigley Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago Cubs team news
Kyle Tucker continues to be a steady presence for the Red Sox, slashing .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, and 17 homers. He’s also drawn 60 walks, ranking 31st in MLB for home runs and 26th in RBIs.
On the other side, Crow-Armstrong has been a force in the Cubs’ lineup, leading the team with 25 home runs, good for sixth across the majors, and placing seventh in RBIs. Seiya Suzuki, who’s also hit 25 long balls and driven in 77 runs, brings a two-game hitting streak into Friday’s matchup. Over his last five contests, he’s batting .300 with two doubles and a walk. Nico Hoerner is doing his part too, hitting .283 with 18 doubles, three triples, three homers, and 21 walks.
As for the mound matchup, Chicago will counter Giolito with Colin Rea, who was sharp in his last outing, giving up just one run across seven innings in an 8-1 win over the Twins. He’s made just one appearance against Boston in his career, posting a 3.18 ERA and picking up the win.
Boston Red Sox team news
Giolito enters off a strong performance of his own, tossing six scoreless frames and allowing just four hits in a 10-2 blowout of the Rockies. However, his track record against the Cubs has been shaky — he’s 2-3 with a bloated 7.86 ERA in five previous meetings.
Ceddanne Rafaela is making waves for the Red Sox with a team-best .271 average and is on a 10-game hitting tear. During that stretch, he’s batting .421 with six doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBIs. Jarren Duran has been filling up the stat sheet too, with 25 doubles, 10 triples, eight homers, and 30 walks, while Wilyer Abreu leads the team in home runs with 18. Trevor Story has been the club’s most reliable run producer, driving in 58.
Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|29.04.24
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Chicago Cubs
|5 - 4
|28.04.24
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Chicago Cubs
|17 - 0
|27.04.24
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Chicago Cubs
|1 - 7
|16.07.23
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs
|Boston Red Sox
|5 - 11
|15.07.23
|MLB
|Chicago Cubs
|Boston Red Sox
|10 - 4