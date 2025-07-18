How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs versus the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs will look to kick off the second half of the season on a high note as they welcome Lucas Giolito and the red-hot Boston Red Sox to Wrigley Field on Friday for the opener of a three-game set.

The Red Sox head into the series sizzling, riding a 10-game win streak that helped them surge into third place in the American League East. They sit just a game behind the Yankees and trail the division-leading Orioles by three. Boston is hitting its stride at just the right time.

Meanwhile, the Cubs were in fine form before the All-Star break as well, taking three of their final four games. Sitting atop the NL Central with a slim one-game cushion over Milwaukee, Chicago is hoping to keep the momentum alive and widen their lead.

Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, July 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago Cubs team news

Kyle Tucker continues to be a steady presence for the Red Sox, slashing .280 with 19 doubles, four triples, and 17 homers. He’s also drawn 60 walks, ranking 31st in MLB for home runs and 26th in RBIs.

On the other side, Crow-Armstrong has been a force in the Cubs’ lineup, leading the team with 25 home runs, good for sixth across the majors, and placing seventh in RBIs. Seiya Suzuki, who’s also hit 25 long balls and driven in 77 runs, brings a two-game hitting streak into Friday’s matchup. Over his last five contests, he’s batting .300 with two doubles and a walk. Nico Hoerner is doing his part too, hitting .283 with 18 doubles, three triples, three homers, and 21 walks.

As for the mound matchup, Chicago will counter Giolito with Colin Rea, who was sharp in his last outing, giving up just one run across seven innings in an 8-1 win over the Twins. He’s made just one appearance against Boston in his career, posting a 3.18 ERA and picking up the win.

Boston Red Sox team news

Giolito enters off a strong performance of his own, tossing six scoreless frames and allowing just four hits in a 10-2 blowout of the Rockies. However, his track record against the Cubs has been shaky — he’s 2-3 with a bloated 7.86 ERA in five previous meetings.

Ceddanne Rafaela is making waves for the Red Sox with a team-best .271 average and is on a 10-game hitting tear. During that stretch, he’s batting .421 with six doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBIs. Jarren Duran has been filling up the stat sheet too, with 25 doubles, 10 triples, eight homers, and 30 walks, while Wilyer Abreu leads the team in home runs with 18. Trevor Story has been the club’s most reliable run producer, driving in 58.

