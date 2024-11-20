How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Celtic Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Celtic in their fourth group game in the Women's Champions League at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea have won their first three group games and are comfortably top of the standings. It should be a straightforward task for them against Celtic, who have lost all three of their fixtures so far.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chelsea FC Women vs Celtic kick-off time

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea will be without Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen, Niamh Charles, Mia Fishel, Lauren James, and Sam Kerr for this match.

Canada international Kadiesha Buchanan faces a lengthy absence as well, while Aggie Beever-Jones is suspended for one match following her red card in the final minutes of last week’s victory over Celtic.

Celtic team news

For the visitors, Chloe Craig remains unavailable as she continues her recovery from the ACL injury sustained in September.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last match CEL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Celtic 1 - 2 Chelsea FC Women 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

