How to watch today's Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelseahost Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League's 11th round.

Chelsea are in strong recent form, winning three of their last five matches, including impressive results against Liverpool and Tottenham. Wolves, meanwhile, have struggled lately, failing to win any of their last five league matches and conceding multiple goals in several encounters.

Chelsea vs Wolves kick-off time

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea made significant changes for their Champions League trip to Kazakhstan, with a youthful lineup featuring highly rated prospects Estevão Willian, Tyrique George, and Jorrel Hato earning places in the squad following heavy rotation by the manager.

The Blues continue to be without Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Benoît Badiashile, and Dario Essugo, all sidelined through injury.

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Meanwhile, Wolves have confirmed that Rodrigo Gomes successfully underwent groin surgery earlier this week and has already begun his rehabilitation process, with a return expected in early 2026. The Portuguese winger sustained the injury during last week’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea and required a minor procedure to be performed.

Gomes is joined in the treatment room by Matt Doherty, who picked up a minor medial collateral ligament injury to his knee during the same Chelsea match. The defender is expected to be out for a few weeks but should return after the international break.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

