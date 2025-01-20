How to watch today's Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea gear up to host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a clash that could carry significant weight in both the hunt for Champions League qualification and the battle to avoid relegation.

Chelsea were left frustrated after a 2-2 stalemate against an injury-hit Bournemouth in their midweek Premier League encounter. The Blues were fortunate to salvage a point, with Cole Palmer finding the back of the net in the dying moments of stoppage time to equalize.

Meanwhile, Wolves will feel hard done by their recent 1-0 loss to Newcastle, especially after squandering five clear-cut opportunities. Manager Vitor Pereira made an impressive start at the helm, leading the team to emphatic wins over Leicester City (3-0) and Manchester United (2-0). However, his honeymoon period has since ended, with the side failing to secure victory in their last three league outings, recording two defeats and a draw.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolves will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Wolves kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolves will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, January 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea face a selection headache heading into Monday's fixture, with defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana sidelined. Levi Colwill remains a doubt, though if cleared to play, he could form a defensive pairing with Trevor Chalobah, who was recently recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace.

Midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer are also doubtful, but given their importance to the squad, their absence from the starting lineup would come as a surprise. Moises Caicedo is expected to anchor the midfield, potentially supporting an attacking trio of Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson.

Wolves team news

For Wolves, Boubacar Traore is unavailable, paving the way for Andre Gomes and Joao Gomes to link up in midfield. Defensively, the visitors are without centre-backs Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera, which could see a back three of Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, and Emmanuel Agbadou.

In attack, Wolves must also contend with the absence of winger Enso Gonzalez and striker Sasa Kalajdzic. However, despite dealing with illness, Matheus Cunha is still expected to feature upfront.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links