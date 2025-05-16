How to watch today's Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday in what promises to be a crucial Premier League encounter.

This match marks Chelsea’s final home game of the season and comes at a pivotal moment, as both teams have significant objectives. Chelsea are currently fifth in the league, battling to secure a top-five finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League, while Manchester United, sitting 16th, are preparing for their Europa League final next week in Bilbao.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Friday, with kick-off at 3.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea enter the fixture on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, a game in which they played over an hour with ten men following a red card to striker Nicolas Jackson. That loss ended a five-match winning streak across all competitions, including their impressive victories in both legs of the Conference League semi-final.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Jackson will be suspended for this match, leaving the Blues short in attack. Despite this setback, Chelsea remain favorites to win, largely due to their stronger recent form and home advantage.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United have struggled domestically, enduring a seven-game winless streak in the Premier League after a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham last weekend.

Key defenders Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, and Leny Yoro are sidelined, although Toby Collyer and Jonny Evans could return to bolster the backline.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links