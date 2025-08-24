How to watch today's Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte FC have the chance to keep their red-hot form alive this Sunday, as they look to stretch their MLS winning streak to seven when the New York Red Bulls come to Bank of America Stadium.

The Crown ride into the weekend full of confidence after stringing together six straight victories, a surge that’s pushed them into seventh in the Eastern Conference. They’re now just three points adrift of third place in a tightly packed table. Their latest outing was a 1-0 triumph over Real Salt Lake, while the Red Bulls also scraped a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union, keeping them just beneath Chicago Fire for the final playoff spot on goal difference.

The MLS clash between Charlotte and New York Red Bulls is not to be missed, offering fans a thrilling sports experience. Enhance your excitement by exploring sportsbook promos in the US, which provide you with special offers and promotions that align with major games and enhance your overall betting strategy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

The MLS match between Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charlotte FC team news

Injuries have been a thorn in Charlotte's side, especially hamstring woes. Tyger Smalls, Bill Tuiloma, Souleyman Doumbia, and Pep Biel all missed the previous clash because of it.

Even so, Idan Toklomati delivered the decisive strike against RSL, while keeper Kristijan Kahlina was outstanding, racking up seven saves to notch yet another clean sheet.

New York Red Bulls team news

As for the Red Bulls, they've had setbacks of their own. Omar Javier Valencia Arauz and Mohammed Sofo sat out last week through illness, Lewis Morgan was sidelined with a thigh problem, and both Anthony Marcucci and Cameron Harper were unavailable due to knee injuries.

Still, Dylan Nealis popped up with the match-winner, while goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was immense, producing 11 saves to preserve the shutout.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links