How to watch today's Cerra Porteno vs Palmeiras Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cerro Porteno host Palmeiras at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción on Wednesday in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group G encounter.

The match pits second-placed Cerro Porteño against group leaders Palmeiras, with both sides eager to strengthen their position in a tightly contested group. The previous meeting ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Palmeiras, but Cerro Porteño remain unbeaten in their last seven home matches in the competition, setting the stage for a compelling battle between two of South America’s most in-form clubs.

How to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and many other platforms in the US, as you can see from the table above. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Asunción on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cerro Porteno team news

Cerro Porteño enter the match in strong domestic form, winning five of their last seven league matches, but suffered a 1-2 defeat to Olimpia in their most recent outing.

The team is expected to be without Rodrigo Melgarejo, who is sidelined with a ligament tear, but otherwise have a settled squad. Key players such as Roberto Fernández in goal and attacking options Cecilio Domínguez and Juan Iturbe are likely to start as Cerro Porteño look to leverage their impressive home record and secure a result against the group favorites.

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras arrive in Paraguay unbeaten in the Copa Libertadores, having won all three group matches so far, including their previous 1-0 victory over Cerro Porteño. The Brazilian side is expected to be without Marcos Rocha and Micael, but otherwise have a full-strength squad.

With a perfect record in the competition and a strong away form, Palmeiras will be confident of extending their lead at the top of the group.

