How to watch today's Central Cordoba vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Central Cordoba host Flamengo at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group C clash, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tightly contested group.

Central Córdoba, surprisingly topping the group after an unbeaten start in the competition, will be eager to continue their strong continental form despite recent struggles in domestic play.

Flamengo, meanwhile, arrive with a point to prove after a narrow loss in their last league outing and a mixed start to their Libertadores campaign, making this a crucial test for both teams as they vie for knockout qualification.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba de Santiago team news

Central Córdoba enter the match in solid form, with two wins and a draw from their opening three group games, but have managed just two victories in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Banfield, highlighting their inconsistency in domestic play. The team is currently missing several key players: Christian Vega, Diego Barrera, Iván Pillud, and Iván Gómez are all sidelined with muscle injuries and expected back by mid-May, while Lucas Varaldo is out with a knee injury until early August.

Despite these absences, Central Córdoba’s defensive solidity and home record make them a tough opponent, having conceded just 0.67 goals per match at home this season.

Flamengo team news

Flamengo, under new manager Filipe Luis, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, including a recent Copa do Brasil triumph, but have been inconsistent in the Libertadores, with a win, a draw, and a loss in their opening three group matches. The Brazilian side were recently beaten 2-1 by Cruzeiro in the league, just their second defeat in 24 games across all competitions.

Flamengo will be without Gonzalo Plata and Matías Viña. However, the squad still boasts considerable attacking firepower and will look to improve their away record and move up the group standings.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CEC Last match FLA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Flamengo 1 - 2 Central Cordoba de Santiago 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

