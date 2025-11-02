How to watch today's Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

Sunday's showdown at Hampden Park offers a fresh chapter in the Old Firm saga, as Celtic and Rangers square off in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

With turbulence swirling around both Glasgow giants, Sunday's Old Firm showdown in the Scottish League Cup semi-final has the feel of a season-defining moment. Whichever side emerges victorious at Hampden Park could well use it as a launchpad to steady the ship and spark momentum heading into winter.

Interim Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is looking to build on that emphatic 4-0 demolition of Partick Thistle in the last round, while rivals Rangers arrive off the back of a composed 2-0 win over Hibernian on September 20.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

League Cup - Final Stage Hampden Park

The Scottish League Cup match between Celtic and Rangers will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Celtic team news

Celtic, however, are being forced to lean heavily on their squad depth. Defensive stalwart Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Jota remain sidelined long-term with knee injuries. To make matters worse, Alistair Johnson suffered a hamstring problem against Sturm Graz on October 23. As a result, the back line could take on a new look, with Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, and Kieran Tierney potentially forming a patched-up back four.

Going forward, with Jota unavailable, Celtic may lean on a blend of experience and youthful spark, possibly fielding James Forrest, Benjamin Nygren, Johnny Kenny, and Sebastian Tounekti in attack.

Rangers team news

Rangers are dealing with personnel issues of their own. Central defender Dujon Sterling and forward Rabbi Matondo are both ruled out, while Derek Cornelius remains a question mark due to swelling around his eye. Manager Philippe Rohl is expected to rely on Nasser Djiga and John Souttar as two key pieces of his back three, with a late call to be made on Cornelius ahead of goalkeeper Jack Butland.

There is some good news in the forward department: Danilo has been passed fit and could slot into a front line alongside rising talent Mikey Moore and the always lively Bojan Miovski.

