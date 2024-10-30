+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celtic FC v Heart of Midlothian FC - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport
Premiership
team-logo
Celtic Park
team-logo
Watch on Celtic TV
GOAL

How to watch today's Celtic vs Dundee Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PremiershipCelticCeltic vs Dundee FCDundee FC

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at the Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic are unbeaten at the top of the league standings with 25 points from nine matches. However, second-placed Aberdeen also have the same tally, which means the leaders need to keep winning to claim an advantage at the top.

It should be a fairly straightforward task to claim points against eighth-placed Dundee who are really struggling with four defeats in five matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee FC online - TV channels & live streams

Celtic TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Celtic TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Celtic vs Dundee FC kick-off time

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:3.45 pm ET
Venue:Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their league game against Dundee.

They will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact to secure a lead at the top of the table.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Valle; McCowan, Bernardo, Hatate; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schmeichel, Sinisalo, Bain
Defenders:Johnston, Scales, Trusty, Valle, Nawrocki, Ralston, Welsh
Midfielders:McCowan, Holm, Engles, Bernardo, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest
Forwards:Palma, Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Maeda, Kuhn

Dundee FC team news

For the visitors, defender Joe Shaughnessy has been sidelined since a knee injury in April, with a return anticipated next month.

Jordan McGhee is also doubtful due to a calf issue sustained in late September, and he is expected back in early November.

Dundee possible XI: Carson; Astley, Koumetio, C Robertson; Ingram, Cameron, Sylla, F Robertson, Larkeche; Main, Murray.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McCracken, Carson, Legzdins, Sharp
Defenders:Ingram, Astley, Koumetio, Larkeche, Portales
Midfielders:Cameron, Mulligan, Adewumi, F. Robertson, Braybrooke, Sylla, Vetro
Forwards:Main, Tiffoney, Murray, Palmer-Houlden

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/04/24Dundee 1 - 2 CelticPremiership
29/02/24Celtic 7 - 1 DundeePremiership
26/12/23Dundee 0 - 3 CelticPremiership
16/09/23Celtic 3 - 0 DundeePremiership
20/02/22Celtic 3 - 2 DundeePremiership

Useful links

Advertisement