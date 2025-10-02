How to watch today's Celtic vs Braga Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic will be desperate to notch their first victory of the 2025-26 Europa League when they welcome Braga to Celtic Park for Thursday's second round of the league phase.

Pressure has begun to mount on Brendan Rodgers, with frustration building over a disappointing summer transfer window and a sluggish start to the campaign. The Hoops opened their European journey with a 1-1 stalemate away to Crvena Zvezda, while Braga kicked things off with a narrow 1-0 home win over Feyenoord.

The Scottish champions have struggled to find rhythm in their play, and they face a Braga side that will likely be content to leave Glasgow with at least a point, meaning this could turn into a cagey affair rather than a spectacle.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic remain without Alistair Johnston (hamstring), Auston Trusty (foot) and Jota (cruciate ligament), who are all sidelined. Anthony Ralston made his comeback in the draw with Hibernian and should keep his spot, lining up alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, and Kieran Tierney in defence. Further up the pitch, Kelechi Iheanacho may lose his place after a subdued showing last time out, with Daizen Maeda, Sebastian Tounekti, and Yang Hyun-Jun pushing to form the attacking trio.

Braga team news

Braga, meanwhile, will travel without Jonatas Noro (Achilles) and Mario Dorgeles (ligament), both nursing injuries. Leading their line is expected to be in-form striker Abel Ruiz Navarro, who has netted three times in his last seven outings, with Ricardo Horta and Rodrigo Zalazar providing support just behind him.

CEL Last 2 matches BRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Celtic 2 - 1 Braga

Braga 3 - 0 Celtic 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

