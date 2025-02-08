How to watch today's CD Olimpia vs Inter Miami pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between CD Olimpia and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olimpia will take on Inter Miami in a friendly fixture at the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami, after winning the first two friendlies on penalties, defeated San Miguelito 3-1 and will be confident of picking up another win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Olimpia vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

Streaming in the US Inter Miami website

Inter Miami's friendly game against Olimpia will be shown live in the United States on the official Inter Miami website, InterMiamiCF.com.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Olimpia vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpia Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Olimpia team news

Olimpia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their friendly match against Lionel Messi and co. on Saturday.

They are heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Olancho in the Liga Nacional and will be confident of putting on a strong display.

Inter Miami CF team news

Head coach Javier Mascherano has not confirmed whether Lionel Messi will play this friendly game. Even if he takes the field, it is unsure how many minutes it might be for.

The most notable absentee has been goalkeeper Drake Callender, who picked up an adductor injury while training with the U.S. national team.

With no fresh injury concerns in the camp, the MLS side will be raring to go again in order to get their much-needed game time.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links