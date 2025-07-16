How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Sacramento Kings aim to keep their unbeaten run alive in the NBA Summer League as they gear up for a Wednesday afternoon clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Cavaliers and the Kings will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavaliers and the Kings live on:

National TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

Jaylon Tyson's rookie campaign was anything but ordinary. Drafted 20th overall, he landed on an Eastern Conference contender stacked with seasoned wings. With names like Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and eventually De'Andre Hunter ahead of him on the depth chart, meaningful minutes were hard to come by.

Still, whenever the injury bug bit and the rotation opened up, Tyson seized his moments. He flashed poise and polish, operating comfortably as a ball-handling forward. One particular high point came against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he nearly notched a triple-double, a glimpse of his potential when given room to shine.

But opportunities remained fleeting, and even in those windows, Tyson was never the primary initiator. Sharing the floor with the likes of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, or even Evan Mobley and LeVert, Tyson was more of a secondary option on a squad loaded with creators.

Fast forward to the Summer League in Las Vegas, and circumstances took a dramatic turn. With Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined, Tyson was thrust into the role of full-time floor general—and he’s been thriving.

Through three outings in Vegas, Tyson has put up 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and an eye-catching 6.7 assists per game. That assist tally ranks fourth among all players in Summer League, and impressively, he’s the only non-guard averaging over six dimes per game. His combination of size, vision, and command has allowed him to control the offense and set up teammates with ease.

The Cavaliers once again have depth in spades, having moved on from Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome, but reloading with Tyrese Proctor, Larry Nance Jr., and the return of Lonzo Ball. Tyson will have his work cut out for him to crack the regular-season rotation—but if his Summer League showing is any indication, he's more than ready to make his case.

Sacramento Kings team news & key performers

Nique Clifford was the standout performer, pouring in a team-high 19 points on a near-perfect 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 from deep. He also filled the stat sheet with three rebounds, three steals, and a block, delivering an all-around impact on both ends of the floor.

Devin Carter chipped in with 17 points, adding a bit of everything, two boards, three assists, three steals, and a block, while Isaac Jones and Daeqwon Plowden contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. Plowden gave the Kings a solid spark off the bench.

With the squad firing on all cylinders and riding high on confidence, the Kings will look to make it four wins on the bounce when they face a Cavs team eager to hand them their first loss of the summer campaign.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings Head-to-Head Record