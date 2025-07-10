How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for Wimbledon Semi-final

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semi-final, from broadcast info, start time and form.

Carlos Alcaraz is back in familiar territory, marching into his third consecutive Wimbledon semi-final as he chases a hat-trick of titles at SW19. Standing in his way on Friday is Taylor Fritz, who has finally broken new ground at the All England Club.

Fritz booked his maiden Wimbledon semi-final spot with a gritty four-set victory over Karen Khachanov. After racing out of the gates to take a two-set lead, the American’s momentum dipped in the third, and a medical timeout in the fourth added drama. But he dug deep when it mattered, sealing the win 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 to reach the final four after falling at the quarterfinal stage in both 2022 and 2024.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, delivered a statement performance in his quarterfinal clash, dismantling Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in commanding fashion. The Spaniard was briefly tested early on, having to save three break points in his first service game, but once he settled, he was untouchable. Norrie simply had no answer to the second seed’s mix of flair, power, and precision.

Although Alcaraz holds a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Fritz, both wins came on hard courts. This will be their first meeting on grass — a surface where Fritz has excelled this season, lifting two trophies and now reaching his best-ever Slam result.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semi-final, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semi-final date, start time

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Category: Men's Singles | Stage: Semi-final

Men's Singles | Semi-final Venue: Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England)

Centre Court (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England) Surface: Outdoor Grass

Outdoor Grass Timings: 8:30 am ET or 5:30 am PT

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his Wimbledon campaign against American tennis star Taylor Fritz, with their semi-final clash at Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, penciled in for Friday, July 11, 2025. The game is set for 8:30 am ET or 5:30 am PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon Semi-final live on TV & online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fans eager to catch Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz in semi-final action at Wimbledon can tune in live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will provide full coverage of the tournament.

For those who prefer to stream matches on the move, the Grand Slam will be available live on both Fubo, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 results, scores so far

First round: vs Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1

vs Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 Second round: vs Oliver Tarvet 6-1 6-4 6-4

vs Oliver Tarvet 6-1 6-4 6-4 Third round: vs Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4

vs Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 Fourth round: vs Andrey Rublev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4

vs Andrey Rublev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4 Quarter-final: vs Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-3

Taylor Fritz Wimbledon results, scores so far

First round: vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(6) 6-7(8) 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(6) 6-7(8) 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4 Second round: vs Gabriel Diallo 3-6 6-3 7-6(0) 4-6 6-3

vs Gabriel Diallo 3-6 6-3 7-6(0) 4-6 6-3 Third round: vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1

vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 Fourth round: vs Jordan Thompson 6-1 3-0 ret.

vs Jordan Thompson 6-1 3-0 ret. Quarter-final: vs Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-6(4)

Useful links