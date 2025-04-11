How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game National League showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night under the lights at Busch Stadium, with both teams heading in different directions early in the season.
Philadelphia arrives in St. Louis atop the NL East at 8-3, and they'll hand the ball to veteran right-hander Aaron Nola, hoping he can rediscover his rhythm after a shaky start to 2025. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, sitting third in the NL Central at 5-7, will counter with young righty Andre Pallante, who’s looking to build on a promising start to his campaign.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-PH+
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT
Venue
Busch Stadium
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players
St. Louis Cardinals team news
The Cardinals, coming off a Thursday rest day, are still smarting from a tough 2-1, 13-inning loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Their offense struggled to get going, going just 7-for-44 overall and 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Alec Burleson's double was the team's only extra-base hit, and Victor Scott II swiped his fifth bag of the season. Despite a strong six-inning, scoreless outing from Erick Fedde, the Cardinals couldn’t convert opportunities, leaving 11 men on base.
Pallante gets the call for St. Louis and will make his third appearance of the season, this time as a starter. The 25-year-old enters at 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP through 9.1 innings, though the long ball has been a concern—he’s surrendered two homers already after allowing just eight over 121.1 innings last year. Pallante saw the Phillies twice out of the bullpen last season but struggled, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out.
Philadelphia Phillies team news
The Phillies are riding high following a narrow 4-3 road win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. All four of their runs came after the fifth inning, showing resilience at the plate despite leaving plenty of chances on the table. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner each launched a homer, while J.T. Realmuto added some excitement with a stolen base. Overall, the lineup went 9-for-35, drew five walks, and struck out 14 times, going just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranding nine. Taijuan Walker was sharp, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings, though he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the decision.
Now it's Nola's turn to take the mound. The Phillies' workhorse has struggled out of the gate, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.35 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 11.1 innings. Opposing batters are hitting nearly .290 against him, and he's yet to provide the length or dominance Philadelphia is accustomed to. That said, Nola had St. Louis’s number last season—he went 2-0 across two starts, allowing just four runs over 12.1 innings while striking out nine.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Series info and probable pitchers
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11
First-Pitch Time
8:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Andre Pallante
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
Aaron Nola
TV Channel
FDSMW and NBCS-PH+
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12
First-Pitch Time
2:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Miles Mikolas
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
Cristopher Sanchez
TV Channel
FDSMW and NBCS-PH+
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13
First-Pitch Time
2:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
Matthew Liberatore
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
Zack Wheeler
TV Channel
FDSMW and NBC 10
Livestream
|Fubo
St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
06/03/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
4-5
06/02/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
6-1
06/01/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
4-2
04/10/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies
3-4
04/10/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies
3-0