How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game National League showdown against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night under the lights at Busch Stadium, with both teams heading in different directions early in the season.

Philadelphia arrives in St. Louis atop the NL East at 8-3, and they'll hand the ball to veteran right-hander Aaron Nola, hoping he can rediscover his rhythm after a shaky start to 2025. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, sitting third in the NL Central at 5-7, will counter with young righty Andre Pallante, who’s looking to build on a promising start to his campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-PH+

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

St. Louis Cardinals team news

The Cardinals, coming off a Thursday rest day, are still smarting from a tough 2-1, 13-inning loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Their offense struggled to get going, going just 7-for-44 overall and 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Alec Burleson's double was the team's only extra-base hit, and Victor Scott II swiped his fifth bag of the season. Despite a strong six-inning, scoreless outing from Erick Fedde, the Cardinals couldn’t convert opportunities, leaving 11 men on base.

Pallante gets the call for St. Louis and will make his third appearance of the season, this time as a starter. The 25-year-old enters at 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP through 9.1 innings, though the long ball has been a concern—he’s surrendered two homers already after allowing just eight over 121.1 innings last year. Pallante saw the Phillies twice out of the bullpen last season but struggled, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

The Phillies are riding high following a narrow 4-3 road win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. All four of their runs came after the fifth inning, showing resilience at the plate despite leaving plenty of chances on the table. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner each launched a homer, while J.T. Realmuto added some excitement with a stolen base. Overall, the lineup went 9-for-35, drew five walks, and struck out 14 times, going just 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranding nine. Taijuan Walker was sharp, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings, though he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the decision.

Now it's Nola's turn to take the mound. The Phillies' workhorse has struggled out of the gate, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.35 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 11.1 innings. Opposing batters are hitting nearly .290 against him, and he's yet to provide the length or dominance Philadelphia is accustomed to. That said, Nola had St. Louis’s number last season—he went 2-0 across two starts, allowing just four runs over 12.1 innings while striking out nine.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11 First-Pitch Time 8:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Andre Pallante Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Aaron Nola TV Channel FDSMW and NBCS-PH+ Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12 First-Pitch Time 2:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Miles Mikolas Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel FDSMW and NBCS-PH+ Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13 First-Pitch Time 2:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Matthew Liberatore Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Zack Wheeler TV Channel FDSMW and NBC 10 Livestream Fubo

St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record