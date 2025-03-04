How to watch today's Cardiff City vs Burnley EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cardiff will take on Burnley in the Championship at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams are heading into this fixture on the back of defeats, but Burnley are enjoying a much better spell at the moment. Having lost only two games all season, they are third in the standings and are chasing a spot for automatic promotion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cardiff vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cardiff vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cardiff team news

Cardiff will be without centre-back Dimitrios Goutas, who remains suspended after receiving a red card against Plymouth Argyle on February 22.

Defender Jesper Daland and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick are also sidelined due to injuries. Midfielder David Turnbull is edging closer to a return but is unlikely to be ready in time for Tuesday’s match, while winger Ollie Tanner has been ruled out.

Burnley team news

On the other hand, Burnley attacker Aaron Ramsey has returned to training after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, but a comeback on Tuesday seems unlikely. He is expected to remain on the sidelines alongside forwards Enock Agyei, Mike Tresor, and Nathan Redmond.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links