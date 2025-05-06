How to watch today's Carabobo vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Carabobo and Botafogo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carabobo and Botafogo face off at Estadio Misael Delgado in a crucial Copa Libertadores Group A fixture, with both sides needing a result to revive their continental campaigns.

Carabobo, bottom of the group, are seeking their first win of the tournament, while Botafogo, who won the reverse fixture 2-0, are also under pressure after a sluggish start and poor away form.

With both teams struggling for consistency, this match could prove pivotal in the race for knockout qualification.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

The match will be played at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Carabobo FC team news

Carabobo enter the match buoyed by a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a gritty 1-1 draw against Universidad de Chile in their last Libertadores outing and a recent 3-1 win over Metropolitanos in domestic action.

The Venezuelan side will again be without striker Loureins Martinez, sidelined until September with a serious ligament injury, while winter signing Ezequiel Neira is set to return after recovering from a concussion suffered in the previous meeting with Botafogo.

Forwards Santiago Rodriguez and Matheus Martins have also been absent from recent squads for undisclosed reasons, and Bastos remains out with a knee problem.

Despite these absences, Carabobo’s confidence is growing, and they will look to capitalize on their strong home record and Botafogo’s travel struggles.

Botafogo RJ team news

Botafogo, managed by Renato Paiva, come into the match with just one win from their opening three group games and only two victories in their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Brazilian champions are desperate to improve their away record, having lost eight of their last ten road games and failed to score in their last five away trips, each ending in a 1-0 defeat. In their most recent league outing, Botafogo fell 1-0 to Bahia.

The squad is expected to be close to full strength for this continental fixture, as Alexander Barboza and Gregore-despite being suspended for the next league match-are available for selection in the Libertadores. Botafogo will be aiming to replicate their earlier win over Carabobo and reignite their campaign with a much-needed away victory.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CBF Last match BRJ 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Botafogo RJ 2 - 0 Carabobo FC 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

