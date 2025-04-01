How to watch today's Carabobo vs Estudiantes Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Carabobo and Estudiantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ex-Manchester United star Juan Sebastian Veron's Estudiantes will open their Copa Libertadores campaign when they take on Carabobo at Estadio Misael Delgado on Tuesday.

Pitted in Group A alongside Botafogo and Chile's Universidad de Chile, Los Pincharratas and Carabobo enter South America's premier club tournament as 2024 Copa de la Liga Profesional champions and 2024 Venezuelan Primera Division runners-up, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Carabobo vs Estudiantes kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Carabobo and Estudiantes will be played at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Carabobo team news

Defender Ezequiel Neira returned from his ban in the 1-0 league win over Rayo Zuliano, with Miguel Pernia likely to earn a recall at left-back.

Having been brought on as a substitute last time out, Flabian Londono is in line to lead the line alongside Edson Tortolero and Cristian Canozales.

Estudiantes team news

Veron is expected to remain without defender Sebastian Boselli and forward Joaquin Tobio Burgos due to muscle injuries.

Tiago Palacios scored in back-to-back games and should continue alongside Lucas Alario in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

